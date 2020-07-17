Werewolf 127 – Fire Emblem Three Houses: Day 2

Part I: White Clouds

Chapter 2: First Taste of Battle

At night, Eddie the Golden Eagle flaps his wings as he waddles across the monastery, spouting random facts about battle.

“Remember kids, there’s no such thing as a dirty fight–”

But before he can finish his sentence. 5 figures grab him and throw him in the detention room. Little did they know, he shouted these in order to protect the other students.

Eddie the Golden Eagle (April) is Suspended. He was the Armored Knight (town jailer).

The next morning, the professors are left confused as to why one student is missing, but they shrug it off. There is an assembly in the front of the monastery. Lady Rhea emerges from inside and walks to the balcony’s railing.

“Professors, your first assignment with your student is to rout some bandits.” She says.

The professors both nod and gaze upon their students with a stone cold expression.

“Remember,” they say, “this isn’t a game. Be careful.”

You’ve never dealt with live combat before, only time will tell if you will survive. Some of you shake with excitement, others gulp nervously.

Roles 24 22 Players 15 14 Students (VT) – Just ordinary folk, trying to get an education… in WAR. Only ability is to vote during the day. 1 Armored Knight (Jailer) – Your armor will become a fortress. Can’t jail themself or jail the same person twice in a row 1 Monk (Investigator) – Your wisdom knows no bounds. Able to investigate one target once per night. 1 Archer (Vigilante) – You’re on your way to becoming a top sniper! Has three shots. Shots will not go through if jailed or blocked. 4 Mercenaries (Wolves) – You’ll do anything for gold, including messing with your classmates. Only ability is one night kill per night. Will be read as “Merc” if investigated. 1 Brigand (Wolf Roleblocker) – Your muscles will stop people from doing anything! Can’t block the same person twice in a row or themself. Will be read as “Merc” if investigated. 1 Trickster (SK) – Your goal is to hide in the shadows and cause as much unrest and panic as possible. Has one night kill per night. Will be read as “Trickster” if investigated. [collapse]

Rules and Guidelines RP is optional, but appreciated for fun activities! Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your QT. This will result in an instant mod kill. Do NOT edit or delete any posts. Feel free to use your QT as much or as little as you please. Sometimes it helps to think out loud. Also, if you ever want or need to chat about non game related stuff, we’d be happy to lend an ear! Do not belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people. We will step in and give a warning if others tell me they’re uncomfortable, or when we think you crossed a line. You must make at least three posts for day. If you’re in a situation where you think you can’t reach that requirement, try to let us know. We can work something out! 🙂 This isn’t a rule per-say, but we discourage using emotional appeals as arguments. We don’t want people to feel guilty for their votes or something like that. Only votes are allowed in the vote thread. No GIFS or off topic replies. Keep that stuff somewhere else. There will be EVENTS every game day. These will be simple and give you the opportunity to gain points for your house (non game related) and Support Conversations. We will explain what you get from support conversations during the game. [collapse]

Players and Houses Black Eagles 1. Ralph 2. Jude 3. Spooky 4. Library Lass 5. Hoho 6. Owen 7. Goat 8. Otakunomike Blue Lions 1.Stoneheart 2. Sic Humor 3. Jake 4. malthusc 5. Gramps 6. Wasp 7. Nuka 8. Snugs Golden Deer 1. Jam 2. April 3. MSD 4. Lutair 5. Lamb 6. Tiff 7. Donalbain 8. Side Character Backups: Colonel Mustard [collapse]

And yes, this is a Grumproro and dw co-production! 🙂

Day 2 will end on Sunday, July 19 at 2:00 PM EDT.

