Job Rants Thread – 7/17/2020 – Working From Home XVII: Checking In

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

As has been the usual for the past few weeks, I haven’t had a whole lot to say, as honestly, work’s basically been chugging along at a steady clip, with no shake-ups expected, and so there hasn’t been much to go on, or hell, even really put much thought into, and that’s okay. No, really; it is. While I initially started this as little more than an excuse to both find a reason to keep writing, as well as interact with a community I’ve come to care about, it quickly became apparent that no-one was coming here for a quick sarcastic little quip from me or to read one of my long-atrophied stabs at creative writing.

No, in the end, despite my best efforts, this thread ended up being exactly what it said it was in the header: a place to go off about the ins and outs, ups and downs, and all the other crazy-ass minutiae that comes with existing and thriving in the average(?) workplace environment. This is your faux-casual dining environment, I’m just the faux- manager.

That said, it hasn’t escaped my notice that, not only has “attendance” been down over the past few weeks, but it seems that, with what’s been going on in the world in the past…Googolplex? I can’t even remember, has really not helped with the general mood.

Now, I just want to clarify that I’m not going to be going into some speech about chinning up. -Hell, most days, it’s come down to a coin-flip whether or not I have it in me to shower- nor do I give a good goddamn about the number of posts we get per day: Whether 1 post or 100, this thing goes up on a Friday; I’m perfectly happy with being the garnish on this site’s much more substantial meals.

Rather, I say all this because, well, I want to make sure you’re all doing well. It’s rough out there, and, though this is and will always be a place to get things off your chest, I also want to make sure you have other, more substantive outlets to cool your brains. What clears things better for you in this time of crisis than shitposting on this random little corner of the internet? And most importantly: is it working for you? I know I already asked this last month, but seriously: Y’all right?

Let’s talk, why not?

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if out, and a great weekend. And remember: if it’s working for you, keep at it, stay well, and keep being you. We’ll keep the appetizers coming.

