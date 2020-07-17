Friday New Music 7/17

Hello! Look! It’s Friday, do you still like a Friday? All I really see here (and it’s not actually on this list??) is illuminati hotties new album. You’ve probably seen me post about them the last week, imploring you to ignore the name and give them a go. You’ll like them! Also there’s some band called The Hate Club which made me excited that I was getting scooped on Albany’s own Hate Club reforming, but, no it’s some other band. Ok, so…

Here’s a fuller list, taken from Consequence of Sound. I dunno about it’s accuracy – tell me what’s good, what you’re looking forward to, and all that – enjoy!

— The Aces – Under My Influence

— Alessia Cara – This Summer: Live Off the Floor EP

— Alfie Tepleman – Happiness in Liquid EP

— Alice Ivy – Don’t Sleep

— Anaal Nathrakh – In the Constellation of the Black Widow (Vinyl Reissue)

— Anaal Nathrakh – Passions (Vinyl Reissue)

— Anaal Nathrakh – Vanitas (Vinyl Reissue)

— Anna Sofia – Self Aware Bitch EP

— Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers – Just Coolin’

— Battalions – Pure Humber Sludge

— Be-Bop Deluxe – Axe Victim (Limited Edition Box Set)

— The Binders – Fantasties of a Stay Home at Home Psychopath

— Bing & Ruth – Species

— The Blinders – Fantasties of a Stay at Home Psychopath

— Blu & Exile – Miles

— The Bobby Lees – Skin Suit

— boyband – alone in a boyband

— Brent Amaker DeathSquad – Hello

— Broadside – Into the Raging Sea

— Bronson (Odesza and Golden Features) – Bronson

— Brytiago – Organico

— Bush – The Kingdom

— The Chicks – Gaslighter

— Crack Cloud – Pain Olympics

— Circkets (feat. members of Le Tigre, MEN, and Faith No More) – Crickets

— Daggers – Neon Noir Erotica

— Danielle Grubb – D EP

— Dark Sarah – Grim

— Dave Stewart and Thomas Lindsey – Amitié

— David Ramirez – My Love Is A Hurricane

— Deathnoisefrequency – Horrid Dirge EP

— Dehd – Flower of Devotion

— Depeche Mode – Violator | The 12-Inch Singles

— Desecrate – Kingdom

— Desert Dwellers – Breath ReImagined Vol. 2

— Devonwho – Offworld

— Dope Walker – Save Save

— Ella Vos – Turbulence

— Ellie Goulding – Brightest Blue

— EMBR – 1823

— Entry – Detriment

— Evicshen – Hair Birth

— Faded Paper Figures – Kairos

— Fionn – Everyone’s A Critic EP

— FVLCRVM – Attentioncore EP

— Gang of Four – Anti Hero EP

— Genevieve Artadi – Dizzy Strange Summer

— Giant Sand – Ramp (Reissue)

— Grace Sings Sludge – Christ Mocked and the End of a Relationship

— Graham Bramblett – The Great Inbetween

— Greer – Lullaby For You EP

— Guardian of Lightning – Cosmos Tree

— Guided By Voices – Mirrored Aztec

— The Hate Club – Death of the Protagonist EP

— Haux – Violence in a Quiet Mind

— The Icebergs – Add Vice

— Inhalement – Eternally Stoned

— Jhené Aiko – Chilombo Deluxe

— Jimmy Heath – Love Letter

— Jordan Seigel – Beyond Images

— Joy Division – Closer (40th Anniversary Reissue)

— Jump The Fall – Ten Year Guilt: Part 1 EP

— Kara – Colors

— Khthoniik Cerviiks – Æequiizoiikum

— Kllo – Maybe We Could

— Kruelty – Immortal Nightmare EP (Physical Release)

— Kutiman – Wachaga

— Kyle – See You When I Am Famous

— L.A. Salami – The Cause of Doubt & A Reason To Have Faith

— Laraaji – Sun Piano

— The Lawrence Arms – Skeleton Coast

— Lianne La Havas – Lianne La Havas

— The Lightbringer – From the Void to Existence

— Lonely Robot – Feelings Are Good

— LOVVS – Modern Culture

— Maggot Heart – Mercy Machine

— Maps – EP3

— MBNel – Child Of The Trenches EP

— Meghan Trainor – Treat Myself Deluxe

— Michot’s Melody Makers – Cosmic Cajuns From Saturn

— Might – Might

— Mike Dillon – Rosewood

— Mount Breather – Suharto’s Garden EP

— Natalie Lauren – Handle With Care

— Nate Mercereau – Joy Techniques (Deluxe)

— Nicolas Jaar – Telas

— The Ninth Wave – Happy Days! EP

— Oliver Tree – Ugly Is Beautiful

— P-Rallel – Soundboy EP

— Paradise Club – Paradise Club

— Pink Sweat$ – The Prelude

— The Pretenders – Hate For Sale

— Ramallah – Last Gasp of Street Rock N’ Roll

— Rebelution – Dub Collection

— Roger Eno and Brian Eno – Mixing Colours Expanded (Digital Release)

— Rumahoy – Time II: Party

— Samantha Crain – A Small Death

— Scuti – This Is Skoo

— S.G. Goodman – Old Time Feeling

— Shae Brock – Dreamers Club EP

— Silverbacks – Fad

— Slovo – Bread & Butterflies

— Snøgg – Ritual of the Sun

— Spice – Spice

— St. South – Get Well Soon

— The Stooges – Fun House – 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

— Strike Anywhere – Nightmares of the West EP

— Sunny Ozell – Live at the Village EPs

— Susie Meissner – I Wish I Knew

— Tatyana – Shadow on the Wall EP

— The Texas Gentlemen – Floor It!!!

— Tony Seltzer and Adrian Lau – Avenues

— Two (feat. members of Nico Vega) – Pull the Knife Out EP

— U.D.O. – We Are One

— VÄKI – Kuolleen Maan Omaksi (Succumbed to the Dead Soil)

— Val Astaire – Fever Dreams

— Wilderun – Veil of Imagination

— Young Mountain – If You Leave EP

— Zara McFarlane – Songs of an Unknown Tongue

— Zoe Polanski – Violent Flowers

— Zombi – 2020

