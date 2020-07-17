30 Day Film Challenge Day 17: Your Favorite Biopic

I’ll admit, biopics and the like just aren’t my thing for a lot of reasons so we’re going to expand on this question just a little bit from what the original list asks. Instead of just focusing on biopics themselves, which can often be quite distorted from reality or lose a lot of key information, we’re going to include documentary biographies as well that saw a theatrical release.

While there are several people whose lives I’d enjoy watching being documented and talked about, the one that made the biggest impact on me in a way was the Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story. Like a lot of younger movie fans from back in the day, you knew her name through Blazing Saddles but you may not have known to really go and look for more unless you had someone fill you in on the joke, which I didn’t. Discovering Lamarr’s work later and then seeing this feature, which in turn had me looking for more of her work that I had missed and seeing it in a new context was definitely a gamechanger for me.

What’s your favorite biopic or biographical documentary film on someone?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...