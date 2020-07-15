Werewolf 127 – Fire Emblem Three Houses: Day 1

Part I: White Clouds
Chapter 1: First Day of School
The hot Blue Sea Moon air scorches your skin as you strike the target dummy. The professors order you again and again until your head feels light as a feather. Sweat pours down over your faces, it burns your eyes when an unlucky drop falls in. Both of the seaweed blue haired adults look at you, smiling.
“Each battle is a chance to grow.” They both say.
You are not sure what having to wack on a dummy made of hay has to do with battling, your mind is only thinking about hydration. But who knows what will happen when you leave the cherished halls of the Monastery and roam Fodlan?
24 Players
15 Students (VT) – Just ordinary folk, trying to get an education… in WAR. Only ability is to vote during the day.
1 Armored Knight (Jailer) – Your armor will become a fortress. Can’t jail themself or jail the same person twice in a row
1 Monk (Investigator) – Your wisdom knows no bounds. Able to investigate one target once per night.
1 Archer (Vigilante) – You’re on your way to becoming a top sniper! Has three shots. Shots will not go through if jailed or blocked.
4 Mercenaries (Wolves) – You’ll do anything for gold, including messing with your classmates. Only ability is one night kill per night. Will be read as “Merc” if investigated.
1 Brigand (Wolf Roleblocker) – Your muscles will stop people from doing anything! Can’t block the same person twice in a row or themself. Will be read as “Merc” if investigated.
1 Trickster (SK) – Your goal is to hide in the shadows and cause as much unrest and panic as possible. Has one night kill per night. Will be read as “Trickster” if investigated.
RP is optional, but appreciated for fun activities!
Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your QT. This will result in an instant mod kill.
Do NOT edit or delete any posts.
Feel free to use your QT as much or as little as you please. Sometimes it helps to think out loud. Also, if you ever want or need to chat about non game related stuff, we’d be happy to lend an ear!
Do not belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people. We will step in and give a warning if others tell me they’re uncomfortable, or when we think you crossed a line.
You must make at least three posts for day. If you’re in a situation where you think you can’t reach that requirement, try to let us know. We can work something out! 🙂
This isn’t a rule per-say, but we discourage using emotional appeals as arguments. We don’t want people to feel guilty for their votes or something like that.
Only votes are allowed in the vote thread. No GIFS or off topic replies. Keep that stuff somewhere else.
There will be EVENTS every game day. These will be simple and give you the opportunity to gain points for your house (non game related) and Support Conversations.
We will explain what you get from support conversations during the game.
Black Eagles
1. Ralph
2. Jude
3. Spooky
4. Library Lass
5. Hoho
6. Owen
7. Goat
8. Otakunomike
Blue Lions
1.Stoneheart
2. Sic Humor
3. Jake
4. malthusc
5. Gramps
6. Wasp
7. Nuka
8. Snugs
Golden Deer
1. Jam
2. April
3. MSD
4. Lutair
5. Lamb
6. Tiff
7. Donalbain
8. Side Character
Backups:
- Colonel Mustard
And yes, this is a Grumproro and dw co-production! 🙂
Day 1 will end on Friday, July 17 at 2:00 PM EST.