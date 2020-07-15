Werewolf 127 – Fire Emblem Three Houses: Day 1

Rules and Guidelines

RP is optional, but appreciated for fun activities!

Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your QT. This will result in an instant mod kill.

Do NOT edit or delete any posts.

Feel free to use your QT as much or as little as you please. Sometimes it helps to think out loud. Also, if you ever want or need to chat about non game related stuff, we’d be happy to lend an ear!

Do not belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people. We will step in and give a warning if others tell me they’re uncomfortable, or when we think you crossed a line.

You must make at least three posts for day. If you’re in a situation where you think you can’t reach that requirement, try to let us know. We can work something out! 🙂

This isn’t a rule per-say, but we discourage using emotional appeals as arguments. We don’t want people to feel guilty for their votes or something like that.

Only votes are allowed in the vote thread. No GIFS or off topic replies. Keep that stuff somewhere else.

There will be EVENTS every game day. These will be simple and give you the opportunity to gain points for your house (non game related) and Support Conversations.

We will explain what you get from support conversations during the game.

[collapse]