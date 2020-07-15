Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (July 15, 2020)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! The third season of My Romantic Teen Comedy SNAFU started last week, but I haven’t watched it yet because it’s been so long since season two ended that I’ve pretty much completely forgotten everything about the show. Well, there are two things I remember about it. One, I liked it. Two, I liked this gif:

I often used this gif to represent the experience of writing my dissertation. Looking back, still accurate.

Anyway, now I need to go back and rewatch the first two seasons before starting the third one, which brings me to a question for all of you: what’s the longest running anime you’ve watched? Maybe it had 16 seasons before ending, or there was a long hiatus between seasons, or maybe it’s still ongoing right now!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...