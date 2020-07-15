Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jul. 15 – 2019 Tournament of Champions semifinal game 3

Here are today’s contestants as the Tournament of Champions semifinals conclude:

Francois Barcomb, a teacher from New York, helped raise money for a cancer patient student’s travel expenses;

Gilbert Collins, a university administrator from New Jersey, came up with the idea for the ribbons to honor the late Larry Martin; and

Lindsey Shultz, a physician healthcare analyst from Pennsylvania, sings a jingle upon request for her mom.

Excellent contest in which Francois made a big move on DD3 to take first place, leading into FJ with $22,000 vs. $17,400 for Lindsey and $12,600 for Gilbert.

DD1, $600 – U.N. INTERNATIONAL YEARS – 2013 was the year of this staple Andean crop, which the U.N. hopes can help eradicate world hunger (Lindsey won $2,000 on a true DD.)

DD2, $1,200 – FAMOUS AMERICANS – During the blitz, Edward R. Murrow borrowed this 5-word phrase from Londoners who weren’t sure they would survive the evening (Lindsey lost $3,000 from her leading score of $9,600.)

DD3, $2,000 – TROPIC OF CAPRICORN – 4 counties lie completely south of the Tropic: New Zealand, Eswatini, Lesotho & this one in South America (Francois added $8,000 to his total of $9,600 vs. $15,400 for Lindsey.)

FJ – ITALIAN INVENTORS – In a 1644 letter he wrote, “We live submerged at the bottom of an ocean of air”, which is what his invention measures

Only Francois was correct on FJ, adding $12,801 to advance with $34,801. Francois will face James and Emma in the two-game final.

That’s after our time: No one recognized a photo of Demi Lovato.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is quinoa? DD2 – What is “Good Night and Good Luck”? DD3 – What is Uruguay? FJ – Who was Torricelli?

