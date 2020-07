https://www.syfy.com/syfywire/tom-king-watchmen-rorschach-maxiseries-dc-comics

Watchmen’s Rorschach will be the subject of Tom King‘s next maxi-series this Fall.

What are your thoughts on this breaking news?

Tom King has done a great job revitalizing and reinvigorating DC and Marvel Characters.

He has a proven track record with Omega Men, Mister Miracle, The Vision, and recently, Adam Strange.

Are there more stories to tell in the Watchmen universe or should creators leave the property alone?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...