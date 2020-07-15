Comic Book Chat – 4 Horsemen of Xavier

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – The Four Horsemen of Xavier

Adam Farrar suggested I post a Comic Book Chat where the topic is to build your own super team.

I really like this suggestion so I’ll be posing different scenarios and you build the team accordingly.

I’ll be sprinkling these new and different dream teams throughout the next few months.

Uatu the Watcher shows us a world where Apocalypse took control over Charles Xavier’s body before he formed the X-Men.

En Sabah Xavier forms the Four Horsemen to take over the world.

Which mutants are drafted to this version of Xavier’s side?

Who becomes the new War, Pestilence, Famine, and Death?

Which mutant/mutants will try to stop Xavier from reaching his goal?

Thanks for stopping by to chat.

Take some time to visit the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado.

