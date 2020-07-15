30 Day Film Challenge Day 15: Your Comfort Film

This one I’ll admit that I tend to go a bit more for comfort TV than comfort film, but there are films that depending on the mood I go to just to clear my mind of what ails me. And, admittedly, it’s back to the original Star Wars trilogy for me simply because it’s something of a constant in my life over the decades that I know as well as I know myself, so that becomes something to really connect with.

Other times, if I’m looking to just lighten the mood a bit, it’s often the most recent average romantic comedy that I’ve seen that I’ll go to just for the easiness of it and the lack of need for critical thought. Something to just lose myself in for 90 minutes and allow that background recharge to get underway.

What’re your comfort films?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...