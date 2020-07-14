20th Anniversary of X-Men Day Thread

X-Men was released on July 14th, 2000. The movie celebrates its 20th anniversary today. Feel old yet?

The film stars Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Halle Berry, Tyler Mane, Ray Park, Rebecca Romijn. Anna Paquin, Bruce Davison, and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

Mutants are the next step in human evolution. Professor X and Magento will do whatever it takes to protect mutants from harm. Both men have different ideologies. Professor X believes that mutants and regular humans can peacefully coexist. Magneto will do whatever it takes to protect mutants, even if it means going to war with humanity. The X-Men vs the Brotherhood with newly discovered mutants Rogue and Wolverine caught in the middle. Are you sure you are on the right side?

