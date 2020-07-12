Ubisoft Forward Live-Chat

Hello, and welcome to The Avocado’s live-chat for Ubisoft’s long-delayed E3 replacement presentation. The French video game publisher has a lot of games to show off, including Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape, and the recently-leaked Far Cry 6. What else are you hoping to see? More Beyond Good & Evil 2 footage? A new Prince of Persia? A sequel to Mario + Rabbids where you play as the daughter of one of the opera boss’s minions and have to take your bloody revenge on Princess Peach? Sound off in the comments!

The stream pre-show starts at 2 PM EDT. The main show begins at 3 PM EDT. Have fun chatting!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...