RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5: Episode 6 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5!

Last week, the queens played the Snatch Game of Love. Shea Coulee won for her performance as Flavor Flav and also won the lipsync against guest lipsync assassin Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, sending India Ferrah home.

This week, the All Stars fire up the grill and join RuPaul’s family for the Charles Backyard Ball – while serving two sizzling looks! Will their looks impress guest judge Bebe Rexha, along with RuPaul’s sisters Roxy and Renae? Let’s find out!

Don’t forget to tune in to Untucked afterwards.

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

