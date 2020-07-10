Friday New Music 7/10

Hello! Friday! Some more new music that I can’t actually confirm if it’s coming out today or not! (and Spotify is down so I can’t double check on some of these…) so, good luck! I do know The Beths is actually out today and that’s going to rule. No idea about the 100 Gecs album.
Here’s the list from Consequence of Sound, enjoy!:
— 100 gecs – 1000 gecs and The Tree of Clues
— Adeline – Intérimes EP
— Advertisement – American Advertisement
— Alizarin – The Last Semblance
— Andy Baker – North Country Sky
— Apollo Brown & Che’ Noir – As God Intended
— Avant – Can We Fall in Love
— Barns Courtney – Hard To Be Alone EP
— The Beths – Jump Rope Gazers
— Big Black Delta – 4
— Bloody Heels – Ignite the Sky
— Blut Aus Nord – Memoria Vetusta II Dialogue With the Stars (Vinyl Reissue)
— Blut Aus Nord – The Work Which Transforms God (Vinyl Reissue)
— Blut Aus Nord – Ultima Thulée (Vinyl Reissue)
— Bob Nanna – Celebration States
— Born Stranger – Headspace EP
— Brett Eldredge – Sunday Drive
— Broken Machine – Fly Me to the Sun EP
— Bugeye – Ready Steady Bang
— Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard – Non-Stop EP
— Cannonball Adderley – Swingin’ in Seattle: Live at the Penthouse (1966-1967)
— CHAII – Lightswitch EP
— Closet Disco Queen – Drink the Minibar – Live Recordings
— Dawn of Ashes – The Antinomian
— Dee Calhoun – Godless
— Demian Licht – Die Kraft
— Dinner Party (Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, and 9th Wonder) – Dinner Party
— DMA’s – The Glow
— Donna Missal – Lighter
— The Dragon Berries – And The Moon Turned Red EP
— Eades – Microcosmic Things EP
— Earth Crisis – Salvation of Innocents (Reissue)
— Ensiferum – Thalassic
— Enuff Z’Nuff – Brainwashed Generation
— Eric Binder Trio – Hard Bop
— Executioner’s Mask – Despair Anthems
— Fast Friends – HI T LO IQ
— The Flamin’ Groovies – Now (Reissue)
— Frank Ene – No Longer
— Gerald Clayton – Happening: Live at the Village Underground
— Goo Goo Dolls – Miracle Pill (Deluxe Edition)
— Grateful Dead – Workingman’s Dead (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
— Greyhounds – Primates
— The Hu – The Gereg (Deluxe Edition)
— Human Love – Black Void EP
— ICE – The Ice Age
— Inter Arma – Garbers Days Revisited
— Inventions (Eluvium’s Matthew Robert Cooper and Explosions in the Sky’s Mark T. Smith) – Continuous Part (Physical Release)
— Iration – Coastin’
— Jack the Radio – Creatures
— Jacob Cooper – Terrain
— James Humphrys – Memory Palace EP
— The Jayhawks – XOXO
— Jimmie Allen – Bettie James EP
— John Bence – Kill (Reissue)
— Jordan Run – Lockdown Tapes EP
— Joshua Ray Walker – Glad You Made It
— Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die
— Julianna Barwick – Healing Is A Miracle
— July Talk – Pray For It
— The Juniper Berries – The Juniper Berries
— Kacy Hill – Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again
— Kalen & Aslyn – Back Of Our Minds
— Kassel Jaeger – Swamps/Things
— Kestrels – Dream or Don’t Dream
— Ketch Harbour Wolves – Avalon
— Kingnomad – Sagan Om Rymden
— Koretsky – MMXX EP
— Ladama – Oye Mujer
— Les Nuby – Clouded
— Livingston – Lighthouse EP
— Llynks – Become the Root
— Local Nomad – Local Nomad EP
— Love Fame Tragedy – Wherever I Go, I Want to Leave
— Lou Canon – Automatic Body
— Man Cub – Impressions
— Margo Price – That’s How Rumors Get Started
— Marlana (of Milo Greene) – At Least I Tried EP
— Meridian Dawn – The Fever Syndrome
— Michael Grant & The Assassins – Always the Villain
— The Midnight – Monsters
— Mike Shinoda (of Linkin Park) – Dropped Frames, Vol. 1
— Moscow Apartment – Better Daughter EP
— Mr Ben & the Bens – Life Drawing
— The Muldoons – Made for Each Other
— Mux Mool – Skulltaste II
— My Morning Jacket – The Waterfall II (Digital Release)
— Nikki Yanofsky – Black Sheep
— nothing,nowhere. – One Takes Vol. 1
— NZCA Lines – Pure Luxury
— Nobody’s Girl – Nobody’s Girl
— Nocona – Los Dos
— Osyron – Foundations
— otta – Songbook EP
— The Outliers – Dissipating Eternity
— Pacifica Quartet – Contemporary Voices
— Paint (Allah-Las’ Pedrum Siadatian) – Spiritual Vegas 2
— Paper Jackets – Souvenirs Volume One
— The Pickled Ones – The Mines EP
— PVRIS – Use Me
— Ray Wylie Hubbard – Co-Starring
— Rebekah Pahl – Feeling Through The Dark EP
— Rebel Wizard – Magickal Mystical Indifference
— Rebel Yell – Fall From Grace
— The Residents – Metal, Meat & Bone
— Rhodes – I’m Not OK EP
— Rhys Lewis – Things I Choose to Remember
— Ross Holmes – Overture
— Rufus Wainwright – Unfollow the Rules
— Safe Jazz – Sigh EP
— Saints of Death – Ascend to the Throne
— Sam Prekop – Comma
— Same Gods – Worried Eyes
— Savoy Brown – Ain’t Done Yet
— Sharptooth – Transitional Forms
— Silver Scrolls – Music For Walks
— So Sure – Caffeine Drip EP
— SOKO – Feel Feelings
— Spygenius – Man on the Sea
— Static-X – Project Regeneration Volume 1
— Statiqbloom – Beneath the Whelm
— The Streets – None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive
— Summer Walker – Life On Earth EP
— Sunken – From Slow Sleep Like Death
— Tarrus Riley – Healing
— Ten Foot Wizard – Get Out Of Your Mind
— TJO (Tara Jane O’Neil) – Songs for Peacock
— Tim Baker (of Hey Rosetta!) – Survivors EP
— ToBy – The Outside EP
— Tokyo Motor Fist – Tokyo Motor Fist
— Trial – 1
— Various Artists – Om Records – 25 Years
— Various Artists – Sound of the Storm – Ghost of Tsushima Soundtrack: Reimagined
— Venus Furs – Venus Furs
— Voivod – The End of Dormancy EP
— Voyager – Ghost Mile (Vinyl Release)
— Vulcan Tyrant – Vulcanic Collection
— Weight the Anchor – Right At Home
— Will Wood – The Normal Album
— Wolf Culture – Dying in the Living Room EP
— Z Berg – Get Z To A Nunnery