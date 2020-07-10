Friday New Music 7/10

Hello! Friday! Some more new music that I can’t actually confirm if it’s coming out today or not! (and Spotify is down so I can’t double check on some of these…) so, good luck! I do know The Beths is actually out today and that’s going to rule. No idea about the 100 Gecs album.

Here’s the list from Consequence of Sound, enjoy!:

— 100 gecs – 1000 gecs and The Tree of Clues

— Adeline – Intérimes EP

— Advertisement – American Advertisement

— Alizarin – The Last Semblance

— Andy Baker – North Country Sky

— Apollo Brown & Che’ Noir – As God Intended

— Avant – Can We Fall in Love

— Barns Courtney – Hard To Be Alone EP

— The Beths – Jump Rope Gazers

— Big Black Delta – 4

— Bloody Heels – Ignite the Sky

— Blut Aus Nord – Memoria Vetusta II Dialogue With the Stars (Vinyl Reissue)

— Blut Aus Nord – The Work Which Transforms God (Vinyl Reissue)

— Blut Aus Nord – Ultima Thulée (Vinyl Reissue)

— Bob Nanna – Celebration States

— Born Stranger – Headspace EP

— Brett Eldredge – Sunday Drive

— Broken Machine – Fly Me to the Sun EP

— Bugeye – Ready Steady Bang

— Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard – Non-Stop EP

— Cannonball Adderley – Swingin’ in Seattle: Live at the Penthouse (1966-1967)

— CHAII – Lightswitch EP

— Closet Disco Queen – Drink the Minibar – Live Recordings

— Dawn of Ashes – The Antinomian

— Dee Calhoun – Godless

— Demian Licht – Die Kraft

— Dinner Party (Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, and 9th Wonder) – Dinner Party

— DMA’s – The Glow

— Donna Missal – Lighter

— The Dragon Berries – And The Moon Turned Red EP

— Eades – Microcosmic Things EP

— Earth Crisis – Salvation of Innocents (Reissue)

— Ensiferum – Thalassic

— Enuff Z’Nuff – Brainwashed Generation

— Eric Binder Trio – Hard Bop

— Executioner’s Mask – Despair Anthems

— Fast Friends – HI T LO IQ

— The Flamin’ Groovies – Now (Reissue)

— Frank Ene – No Longer

— Gerald Clayton – Happening: Live at the Village Underground

— Goo Goo Dolls – Miracle Pill (Deluxe Edition)

— Grateful Dead – Workingman’s Dead (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

— Greyhounds – Primates

— The Hu – The Gereg (Deluxe Edition)

— Human Love – Black Void EP

— ICE – The Ice Age

— Inter Arma – Garbers Days Revisited

— Inventions (Eluvium’s Matthew Robert Cooper and Explosions in the Sky’s Mark T. Smith) – Continuous Part (Physical Release)

— Iration – Coastin’

— Jack the Radio – Creatures

— Jacob Cooper – Terrain

— James Humphrys – Memory Palace EP

— The Jayhawks – XOXO

— Jimmie Allen – Bettie James EP

— John Bence – Kill (Reissue)

— Jordan Run – Lockdown Tapes EP

— Joshua Ray Walker – Glad You Made It

— Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die

— Julianna Barwick – Healing Is A Miracle

— July Talk – Pray For It

— The Juniper Berries – The Juniper Berries

— Kacy Hill – Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again

— Kalen & Aslyn – Back Of Our Minds

— Kassel Jaeger – Swamps/Things

— Kestrels – Dream or Don’t Dream

— Ketch Harbour Wolves – Avalon

— Kingnomad – Sagan Om Rymden

— Koretsky – MMXX EP

— Ladama – Oye Mujer

— Les Nuby – Clouded

— Livingston – Lighthouse EP

— Llynks – Become the Root

— Local Nomad – Local Nomad EP

— Love Fame Tragedy – Wherever I Go, I Want to Leave

— Lou Canon – Automatic Body

— Man Cub – Impressions

— Margo Price – That’s How Rumors Get Started

— Marlana (of Milo Greene) – At Least I Tried EP

— Meridian Dawn – The Fever Syndrome

— Michael Grant & The Assassins – Always the Villain

— The Midnight – Monsters

— Mike Shinoda (of Linkin Park) – Dropped Frames, Vol. 1

— Moscow Apartment – Better Daughter EP

— Mr Ben & the Bens – Life Drawing

— The Muldoons – Made for Each Other

— Mux Mool – Skulltaste II

— My Morning Jacket – The Waterfall II (Digital Release)

— Nikki Yanofsky – Black Sheep

— nothing,nowhere. – One Takes Vol. 1

— NZCA Lines – Pure Luxury

— Nobody’s Girl – Nobody’s Girl

— Nocona – Los Dos

— Osyron – Foundations

— otta – Songbook EP

— The Outliers – Dissipating Eternity

— Pacifica Quartet – Contemporary Voices

— Paint (Allah-Las’ Pedrum Siadatian) – Spiritual Vegas 2

— Paper Jackets – Souvenirs Volume One

— The Pickled Ones – The Mines EP

— PVRIS – Use Me

— Ray Wylie Hubbard – Co-Starring

— Rebekah Pahl – Feeling Through The Dark EP

— Rebel Wizard – Magickal Mystical Indifference

— Rebel Yell – Fall From Grace

— The Residents – Metal, Meat & Bone

— Rhodes – I’m Not OK EP

— Rhys Lewis – Things I Choose to Remember

— Ross Holmes – Overture

— Rufus Wainwright – Unfollow the Rules

— Safe Jazz – Sigh EP

— Saints of Death – Ascend to the Throne

— Sam Prekop – Comma

— Same Gods – Worried Eyes

— Savoy Brown – Ain’t Done Yet

— Sharptooth – Transitional Forms

— Silver Scrolls – Music For Walks

— So Sure – Caffeine Drip EP

— SOKO – Feel Feelings

— Spygenius – Man on the Sea

— Static-X – Project Regeneration Volume 1

— Statiqbloom – Beneath the Whelm

— The Streets – None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive

— Summer Walker – Life On Earth EP

— Sunken – From Slow Sleep Like Death

— Tarrus Riley – Healing

— Ten Foot Wizard – Get Out Of Your Mind

— TJO (Tara Jane O’Neil) – Songs for Peacock

— Tim Baker (of Hey Rosetta!) – Survivors EP

— ToBy – The Outside EP

— Tokyo Motor Fist – Tokyo Motor Fist

— Trial – 1

— Various Artists – Om Records – 25 Years

— Various Artists – Sound of the Storm – Ghost of Tsushima Soundtrack: Reimagined

— Venus Furs – Venus Furs

— Voivod – The End of Dormancy EP

— Voyager – Ghost Mile (Vinyl Release)

— Vulcan Tyrant – Vulcanic Collection

— Weight the Anchor – Right At Home

— Will Wood – The Normal Album

— Wolf Culture – Dying in the Living Room EP

— Z Berg – Get Z To A Nunnery

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...