Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jul. 9 – 2019 Tournament of Champions quarterfinal game 4

Here are today’s champions:

Josh Hill, a network engineer from Arkansas, annoyed Alex by mentioning Wheel of Fortune;

Eric R. Backes, an attorney and government relations professional from Florida, whose young daughter wasn’t sure how daddy was both on TV and next to her; and

Emma Boettcher, a user experience librarian from Illinois, got a sprinkled Jeopardy! cake from her baker boss.

Emma secured her ticket to the next round with a correct response to DD2 and entered FJ with $23,800, while Eric ($13,000) and Josh ($12,200) had some interesting wagering decisions to make.

DD1, $800 – NAME & NUMBER – At least 11 wounds from sharp weapons were found on his skeleton after it was dug up from a Leicstershire parking lot in 2012 (Emma won the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2, $800 – THE HUMAN BODY – In Scrabble, this alternate name for the tailbone will get you many more points than “tailbone” (Emma won $4,000 from her leading score of $14,200.)

DD3, $800 – GHOSTWRITERS – Speechwriter Ted Sorensen admitted that he wrote the first draft of most of this Pulitzer Prize-winning book by JFK (Eric added $3,600 to his score of $7,400.)

FJ – 20TH CENTURY ART – A derisive description of the shape of the houses in the 1908 painting “Houses at l’Estaque” gave this art style its name

Only Emma was correct on FJ and wagered $0. Josh dropped only $1,603 and remains alive in the wild card chase at $10,597. Eric lost $5,000 and at $8,000 is out of the running.

Going into the last game of the round tomorrow, Kyle ($16,800) and Lindsey ($14,000) have secured their wild card spots. If all three of Friday’s players score over $13,601, they will eliminate Rachel and Josh.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the bugle “call” that lets you know what’s going on down on the farm is mail call.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Richard III? DD2 – What is coccyx? DD3 – What is “Profiles in Courage”? FJ – What is cubism?

