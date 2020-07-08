This is the Wednesday Thread

Okay, so here’s me!

I’ll invite you all to just for a few minutes listen to Mr. James Baldwin debate Mr. William Buckley.

Those of you who closely follow Art Cop Vandelay ( there’s at least one of us) know that I needed a mental health day yesterday. But as far as I can tell there is no escape from the mental turmoil of being Black, of being Native, of being Jewish, of being Asian, of being whatever the fuck is not considered “white” at the fucking time. So an escape without an escape.

So here we are again. As some may know I’ve got Nazis in my neighborhood. They fly the swastika. I’ve made my feelings known in a very direct way. But we all know that dumb shit isn’t going to stop it. If it did they would have quit after WWII. They’re certainly not going to stop over little ol me.

So the question becomes what do we do? Well, we persist. We don’t give up. We’re here. It sounds trite, but hell if it is not true.

So let me tell you this now: You’ve inspired me. You’ve moved me. You’ve been the change I hope to see.

What I mean to say is keep that head up, keep the neck straight, and bow that fucking back. There’s some work to be done.

This is a place of peace and love and understanding. Please read the site rules and follow thine Golden Rule: no Not whoever has the gold makes the rules! But seriously, this is a special place and let’s not forget it.

