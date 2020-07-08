Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s optional discussion topic: books you’re saving. Are there any books in your TBR pile that you’re saving for a special occasion or to read with other people? Personally, I’m saving the final books in Agatha Christie’s main three detective series. They make me think of my grandma, and I’m not ready to have them be over forever. I used to space them out a little to savor them, but have had these last three on my shelf for a few years now. I don’t know when I’ll be ready, or what will prompt me to finally read them – I don’t have a reason, just reluctance.

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures of books related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

7/15: sentimental favorites (that might not be that good)

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

