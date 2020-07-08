Shoeless Trivia: Classic Literature

You know, like those books you didn’t read in high school.
- The 1994 film A Simple Twist of Fate, about a lonely furniture maker (not weaver) who adopts an abandoned young girl, is loosely based on what 1861 novel?
- In Their Eyes Were Watching God, what is the comestible nickname of Vergible Woods, Janie Crawford’s third husband?
- Rodolphe Boulanger, Léon Dupuis, Monsieur Homais, and a country doctor named Charles are among the residents of what fictional Normandy town?
- Name either one of the pair of feuding families that Huck encounters in The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.
- Seen a below is a redacted image of the iconic cover of what classic work of 20th century literature?
Answers
- Silas Marner
- Tea Cake
- Yonville
- Grangerfords, Shepherdsons
- Catcher in the Rye
