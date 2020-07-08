Games

Shoeless Trivia: Classic Literature

You know, like those books you didn’t read in high school.

  1. The 1994 film A Simple Twist of Fate, about a lonely furniture maker (not weaver) who adopts an abandoned young girl, is loosely based on what 1861 novel?
  2. In Their Eyes Were Watching God, what is the comestible nickname of Vergible Woods, Janie Crawford’s third husband?
  3. Rodolphe Boulanger, Léon Dupuis, Monsieur Homais, and a country doctor named Charles are among the residents of what fictional Normandy town?
  4. Name either one of the pair of feuding families that Huck encounters in The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.
  5. Seen a below is a redacted image of the iconic cover of what classic work of 20th century literature?strivia194_1
Answers

  1. Silas Marner
  2. Tea Cake
  3. Yonville
  4. Grangerfords, Shepherdsons
  5. Catcher in the Rye

