Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jul. 8 – 2019 Tournament of Champions quarterfinal game 3

Here are today’s champions:

James Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler from Nevada, got the key to the Strip “disguised” as hockey’s Mark Stone;

Alan Dunn, a software development manager from Georgia, always looks great, as does Alex; and

Lindsey Shultz. a physician healthcare analyst from Pennsylvania, got a signed book from an author whose work was the basis of a clue Lindsey knew.

James came back at the top of his form, leading at every break and cruising into FJ with a $30,309 runaway. Lindsey ($10,800) and Alan ($6,000) would look to improve their wild card positions.

DD1, $800 – THE 2010s – In 2011 this planet completed its first orbit since its discovery 165 years earlier (Lindsey won $1,800 on a true DD.)

DD2, $1,600 – SCIENCE & EXPLORATION – In the early 1800s, this German studied the ocean currents of South America; one off South America’s west coast is named for him (Alan won $4,000 on a true DD.)

DD3, $2,000 – INITIALS TO ROMAN NUMERALS TO NUMBERS – For Laura’s dad in the “Little House on the Prairie” books (James made a “true…ly disappointing” wager of $1,109 from his leading score of $17,600 and was correct.)

FJ – 20TH CENTURY AMERICA – In 1939, turned down by 2 local theaters, Howard University was able to get an outdoor venue for this singer’s yearly concert

James and Lindsey were correct on FJ. James added a shoutout-free $326 to advance with $30,635, while Lindsey moved into second place in the wild card standings, picking up $3,200 to finish at $14,000. Alan lost everything except $1 and was eliminated.

This day in Jamestown: James wrote his name on his podium within an illustration of the iconic “Welcome to fabulous Las Vegas” sign.

Shameless shilling: A clue wanted to know the maker of Vue is Sony, which Alex considered to be “a very good response as far as we’re concerned”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Neptune? DD2 – Who is Humboldt? DD3 – What is 101? (Charles Ingalls = CI = 101) FJ – Who was Marian Anderson?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...