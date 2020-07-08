Comic Book Chat – Convention Stories

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Stories of Comic Cons Past

I think its safe to assume that we have been to at least one comic book convention in our lifetimes. Maybe you took a trek to San Diego for The Big One. Maybe you just go to a local convention in your own backyard.

We’ve gone to conventions and I’m sure that we have had both good and bad experiences at them.

Tell us the good, the bad, and the ugly of your comic con experiences.

They tell you never to meet your heroes.

Did you get to rub elbows with a celebrity?

Did meeting your heroes end in triumph or tragedy?

Tell us a few yarns in the comments.

Thanks for taking time to chat.

