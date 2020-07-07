Weekly LGBT Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

First up is our person of the day, this time its a two for one deal, Fred Schoonmaker and Alfred Parkinson, who have attempted to make a queer separatist town .



In the news, JK Rowling continues to shit herself in public and claim that she did not shit herself.

In LGBT project recs, this week its going to be the television show Sense8. Like many of the Wachowskis projects, its messy, with some subplots just being dropped abruptly. But it has a sense of sincerity that’s missing in most action shows that elevates it to one of my personal favorite shows.

Optional Topic: If you took part in a queer separatist town, what would your ideal position be?

