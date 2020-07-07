The Tuesday Politics Thread Knows The Truth Is Out There

With some pretty big and intense main posts recently, we’ll go a bit lighter today and note that historically speaking, today’s considered the day of the “alleged and disputed” Roswell UFO incident. No conspiracy theories here from us but I always encourage some reading of good sources or starting with Wikipedia as the baseline just to see where things stand on it in the here and now.

But hey, 2020. Who the hell knows what an echo of this from the past in the present would be like.

What we’re experiencing now shall pass at some point, for better and worse, and something else is yet to come. And that’s important because we live in the here and now and must make the most of those moments, in big and small ways. Everyone is coping with it in different ways, coming to realizations at different times, and being affected very differently. But the truth is we are all in this together.

So, be excellent to each other and remember that the McSquirrell rule is always in effect! And if it gets problematic out there, grab ahold of a mod at avocadomods@gmail.com.

