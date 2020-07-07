Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jul. 7 – 2019 Tournament of Champions quarterfinal game 2

Here are today’s champions:

Rachel Lindgren, an astronomy interpreter from Oregon, brings customers to her favorite bar with watch parties;

Dhruv Gaur, a student from Georgia, got a musical tribute at Brown; and

Rob Worman. an engagement manager from Minnesota, whose Jeopardy! fame got him a free pizza.

Rob gamely rallied to the plus side late at $400 after missing back-to-back DDs, while Dhruv ($13,600) and Rachel ($10,000) were left to determine who would advance with a win.

DD1, $1,000 – RADIOACTIVE ELEMENTS – These 2 radioactive elements were discovered in 1898 (Dhrvu lost $3,000 from his total of $5,800.)

DD2, $800 – FICTIONAL CHARACTERS – Jilted on her wedding day, this Dickens character teaches her ward Estella to despise men (Rob lost $5,400 on a true DD.)

DD3, $2,000 – THE DARK AGES – Before it meant someone who attacks received ideas, it meant one who opposed & even broke idols in the Byzantine Empire (Rob had $0 and dropped $2,000 into the red.)

FJ – THE 50 STATES – In 1840 this New England state was home to 24 of the 100 most populous U.S. urban places; now, its capital is its only one in the top 100

Everyone was correct on FJ. Dhruv took the victory, adding $6,401 to finish with $20,001. Rachel didn’t go big, betting $3,601 to end at $13,601, in second place in the wild card chase. Rob nearly doubled up to $799.

Triple Stumpers of the day: Guess the players aren’t Paul McCartney fans, as they didn’t know the Scottish “of Kintyre” peninsula that you might “think over” is Mull. Also, for a top-row clue, no one guessed the village outskirts where the University of Washington was founded was Seattle.

One more thing: Alex explained the ribbons being worn are in memory of Larry Martin, who passed away from pancreatic cancer. The show will be making a charitable donation in his honor.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are radium and polonium? DD2 – Who is Miss Havisham? DD3 – What is iconoclast? FJ – What is Massachusetts?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...