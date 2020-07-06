Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jul. 6 – 2019 Tournament of Champions quarterfinal game 1

Here are today’s contestants as we start the 2019 Tournament of Champions:

Gilbert Collins, a university administrator from New Jersey, kept his word to give 1% of his winnings to his kids;

Anneke Garcia, an industrial design consultant from Utah, whose children don’t listen to four-time champs; and

Kyle Jones. a music teacher from Colorado, whose daughter only cares about Jeopardy! when daddy is on.

Kyle found both DDs in DJ but missed DD3, helping Anneke lead into FJ with $11,400 vs. $9,000 for Gilbert and $8,400 for Kyle.

DD1, $600 – I APPOINTED THAT SUPREME COURT JUSTICE – Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Gilbert won $1,800 on a true DD.)

DD2, $1,600 – OPERA & BALLET – You’ll find the Queen of Night in this, Mozart’s last opera (Kyle won the table limit of $2,000.)

DD3, $2,000 – ALLITERATION ON THE MAP – Before 1910 the area that’s home to the southern tip of Africa bore this name (Kyle lost $4,000 from his score of $6,800.)

FJ – ANCIENT HISTORY – According to Herodotus, a messenger was sent 150 miles from Athens to Sparta, just before this 490 B.C. battle

Gilbert and Kyle were correct, as Gilbert added $7,801 to advance with $16,801. Kyle doubled up to $16,800 as the early leader in the wild card race, while Anneke (who didn’t offer a guess) dropped $6,601 to finish at $4,799.

TV troubles: No one could name SNL Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost, Isles of “Rizzoli & Isles”, Sasha Alexander or Mindy of “Mork and Mindy”, Pam Dawber.

This day in Trebekistan: After a stand-and-stare on the first clue of the game chosen from the bottom, Alex warned the players away from starting with the more difficult clues. Predictably, his words were roundly ignored.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Clinton? DD2 – What is “The Magic Flute”? DD3 – What is Cape Colony? FJ – What is Marathon?

