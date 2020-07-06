Albums By The Year: 2015

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We started with the year 2000 and we’re moving forward through time, working our way to the present day.
This week’s year (?) is 2015. My list is conveniently hidden behind the spoiler. Show us yours in the comments!
Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp A Butterfly
Joanna Newsom – Divers
Hop Along – Painted Shut
Foxing – Dealer
Waxahatchee – Ivy Tripp
The World Is A Beautiful Place And i Am No Longer Afraid To Die – Harmlessness
various artists – The Peanuts Movie: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Demi Lovato – Confident
Carly Rae Jepsen – E•MO•TION
Grimes – Art Angels
BØRNS – Dopamine
Sleater-Kinney – No Cities To Love
Tame Impala – Currents
Wolf Alice – My Love Is Cool
Kurt Vile – b’lieve i’m goin down…
Titus Andronicus – The Most Lamentable Tragedy
Title Fight – Hyperview
Purity Ring – another eternity
St. Vincent – St. Vincent
Big Grams – Big Grams
Speedy Ortiz – Foil Deer
Adele – 25
Bully – Feels Like