Albums By The Year: 2015

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We started with the year 2000 and we’re moving forward through time, working our way to the present day.

This week’s year (?) is 2015. My list is conveniently hidden behind the spoiler. Show us yours in the comments!

2015 Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp A Butterfly

Joanna Newsom – Divers

Hop Along – Painted Shut

Foxing – Dealer

Waxahatchee – Ivy Tripp

The World Is A Beautiful Place And i Am No Longer Afraid To Die – Harmlessness

various artists – The Peanuts Movie: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Demi Lovato – Confident

Carly Rae Jepsen – E•MO•TION

Grimes – Art Angels

BØRNS – Dopamine

Sleater-Kinney – No Cities To Love

Tame Impala – Currents

Wolf Alice – My Love Is Cool

Kurt Vile – b’lieve i’m goin down…

Titus Andronicus – The Most Lamentable Tragedy

Title Fight – Hyperview

Purity Ring – another eternity

St. Vincent – St. Vincent

Big Grams – Big Grams

Speedy Ortiz – Foil Deer

Adele – 25

Bully – Feels Like [collapse]

