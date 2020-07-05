Sunday Food Thread 7/5

I just spent a night in the hospital, a small surgery that was planned (delayed due to COVID) not an emergency. I was up in a room by lunch time and they served me lunch, dinner, and breakfast the next morning. It seemed to me the quality of the meals went down with each one, but that could be because I was still pretty drugged up for the first meal and as the anesthetic wore off I started to realize what I was eating. And mind you the food wasn’t so bad for institutional food, I’m just glad I wasn’t stoned enough to ask them for their meatloaf recipe. Anybody have good/bad hospital food stories?

And oh yeah, I guess we had some sort of holiday here in the states yesterday. We didn’t go to our usual friend’s cookout but still made a cherry pie.

