I’m watching Avatar: The Last Airbender for the first time and absolutely love Appa.

Appa is a sky flat-tailed flying bison. This large mammal-like creature flies through airbending and steers through air currents with its broad tail.

Appa is Avatar Aang’s loyal sky bison, who shares a strong bond with him and Momo. Appa is the primary means of transportation utilized by Team Avatar.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...