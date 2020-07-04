Werewolf 126: Katabasis – Day One > “Embarkation”

PROJECT KERBER-O.S. v1.2.6rv2, A Division of WW Industries

Copyright 2016 – 2020, All Rights Reserved

Basic Input/Output System Initiate…

…

Initiated…

…

…

Memtest at Tri-Channel Interleaved…

NVME Channel 0 Slave: [Hidden]

NVME Channel 1 Slave: [Hidden]

NVME Channel 2 Slave: [Hidden]

…

…

…

Memtest Passed…

…

…

Personality Matrix: B.A.N.N.E.R. Initiate…

…

[Initialization Error] [Code [Hidden]]

…

Bypassed…

…

…

B.A.N.N.E.R. Initiated…

…

…

Online

Greetings. This one is the Bryant Archive, Neural-Network, Encryption and Reactor-control (B.A.N.N.E.R.) in change of this facility. You may simply call this one “Banner” at your convenience. Welcome to Project Kerberos.

This one is designed to aid Project Kerberos in its efforts, and will be speaking with every one of you, both publicly and privately. This one assists in the menial tasks of running the facility, including archival research, deep-learning, communications, and generator monitoring functions. Hence this one’s name.

Project Kerberos is of vital importance. Each of you were chosen to complete tasks which will prevent the [ERROR]…[RESET]…Each of you were chosen to aid in the completion of the Project. That is what you need to know. Questions can be asked and answered on a need to know basis, but know all communications are logged by [ERROR]…[RESET]…Questions can be asked, but may not be answered. You know what is required, and no more.

From this point forward, nobody can leave or arrive. The doors are locked, for your safety. Upon completion of the Project, [ERROR]…[RESET]…Upon completion of your tasks, you will receive more info as it is necessary. Make yourselves at home; this is a fully-functioning habitat, and is perfectly insulated from the Voi [ERROR]…[RESET]…This is a fully-functioning habitat. You will find all your needs will be provided as necessary. Make yourselves at home.

**********

PLAYERS

Sic humor Forget_it_jake Spookyfriend Ralph Grumproro Hoho Mr.ImMyOwnGrampa Zecko Owen April LKD Donalbain Wasp DW Tiff Aching InnDE Mars Five Sister Jude JamMoriarty Lamb Dance TCRM Lord Stoneheart Lutair Nuka Fanta Louie Blue

ROLES

11 Scions

3 Rejuvenates

1 Vitiator

1 Revivifier

2 Inamoratas

1 Attestor

1 Descry

1 Shunt

1 Ward

1 Gendarme

1 Requiter

Day One will end on July 6th at 9am Pacific.









