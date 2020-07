I’ll take the hit so nobody else feels it has to be used. The Notebook is filled with the most romantic moments and I love it to death, so much so that I bought the big limited edition box set when it came out and my kids still tease me about it.

Flaws and all, it has so much of the passion and bond that I want from cinema to really make it come alive and it connects every single time.

