30 Day Film Challenge Day 3: Best Use Of A Song In A Movie

While we’ll talk about the actual score of a movie later in this challenge, early on we want to talk about the use of songs. These can be tricky things as sometimes when used in certain ways, can really date a film. The mixed reaction to “Just a Girl” in Captain Marvel was one that I felt like was a misstep in an otherwise solid film that played to its 90s era pretty well.

And as awkward as hell as it is in regards to the actual meaning of the song, I love the way they play Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” in Watchmen to a sex scene. It’s just so comically inappropriate that I have to laugh and love it.

Other pieces feel timeless (if you know the songs) such as “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)” from The Big Lebowski. And let’s not forget the perfection that was “Bohemian Rhapsody” during Wayne’s World.

But what song was best used in your mind that has stuck with you over the years, that completely takes you back to that moment?

And as a bonus question, we’ll ask the opposite as well – what was the worst use of a song!

For me on the first, the one that got me connected to this artist was through film with the Leonard Cohen song “Everybody Knows” in Pump Up the Volume.

