Welcome to the monthly Styling & Grooming Thread. This thread is for:

giving and receiving feedback and recommendations;

discussing skincare routines, product recommendations, hair cuts, clothing, etc. from our community;

diving into fashion-related topics at a more more in-depth level;

and getting a little confidence boost in the Selfie of The Month subthread!

Please be kind to one another! Don’t feel pressured to share any photos of yourself if you aren’t comfortable with showing your face or body. Physical appearance can be a sensitive subject, and we want this to be a safe space. Let’s all help each other get closer to matching how we look on the outside to who we are on the inside. 🙂

Suggested Discussion Topic 1: (Online) Shopping During Quarantine

What have you purchased during quarantine for styling and grooming? Are you impulse shopping online? Do you regret any of your quarantine purchases? If you want to return something, how are you handling it?

Suggested Discussion Topic 2: DIY Haircut Tools and Tips

What tools and guides are you using? Any recommendations for others?

