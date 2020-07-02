July 2020 TV Preview – Peacock, Disney+ and HBO Max (There’s Too Many Shows But Also We Are Running Out Of Shows)

Peacock

Brave New World

Based on Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking novel, Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx and Lenina Crowne embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage, who escapes with them back to New London. John’s arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions.

Starring: Alden Ehrenreich, Harry Lloyd, Jessica Brown Findlay, Hannah John-Kamen, Demi Moore, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan, Nina Sosanya, Kylie Bunbury

Premieres July 15th

Cleopatra in Space

Cleopatra in Space is a comedic adventure focusing on the untold story of Cleopatra’s teenage years. The series follows Cleo as she is transported 30,000 years into the future, to an Egyptian-themed planet that is ruled by talking cats and where she discovers she is the prophesied savior of the future world. In order to prepare for her role and mission, Cleo is sent to an elite academy where she has to train to take on the bad guys, figure out how to eventually get herself back home to Egypt, as well as tackling the highs and lows of being a teenager in high school.

Starring: Lilimar Hernandez, Katie Crown, Jorge Diaz, Sendhil Ramamurthy

Premieres July 15th

The Capture

When soldier Shaun Emery’s conviction for a murder in Afghanistan is overturned due to flawed video evidence, he returns to life as a free man with his young daughter. But when damning CCTV footage from a night out in London comes to light, Shaun’s life takes a shocking turn and he must soon fight for his freedom once again. Detective Inspector Rachel Carey is drafted to investigate Shaun’s case, but she quickly learns that the truth can sometimes be a matter of perspective.

Starring: Callum Turner, Holliday Grainger, Ron Perlman, Famke Janssen, Ben Miles, Laura Haddock, Lia Williams, Sophia Brown, Paul Ritter

Premieres July 15th

Intelligence

Intelligence is a workplace comedy set in the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters – a kind of weedier, geekier, more bureaucratic version of MI5 and MI6, where they tackle international and domestic Cyber Crime from a desktop. When a pompous maverick NSA agent Jerry Bernstein comes over from the U.S. to join the team, he enlists an inept and tactless computer analyst Joseph in a power grab that threatens to disrupt the team’s ability to combat cyber terrorism.

Starring: David Schwimmer, Nick Mohammed, Sylvestra Le Touzel, Gana Bayarsaikhan, Jane Stanness

Quick Thoughts: David Schwimmer’s bringing some real Greenzo energy here.

Premieres July 15th

Psych 2

After Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter is ambushed and left for dead, Shawn and Gus return to help him and find themselves embroiled in a case involving the personal, the professional — and even the supernatural.

Starring: James Roday, Dulé Hill, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, Corbin Bernsen, Timothy Omundson, Kirsten Nelson, Kurt Fuller, Sage Brocklebank, Sarah Chalke, Joel McHale, Richard Schiff, Allison Miller

Premieres July 15th

HBO Max

Close Enough

Close Enough is a surreal animated comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their two divorced best friends/roommates all living together on the east side of Los Angeles. They’re navigating that transitional time in your 30s when life is about growing up, but not growing old. It’s about juggling work, kids, and pursuing your dreams, while avoiding time-traveling snails, stripper clowns, and murderous mannequins. Their life may not be ideal but for now, it’s close enough.

Starring: JG Quintel, Gabrielle Walsh, Jason Mantzoukas, Kimiko Glenn, Jessica DiCicco, James Adomian, Danielle Brooks

Quick Thoughts: Is it bad that I knew which character was going to be voiced by Jason Mantzoukas before he opened his mouth?

Premieres July 9th

Expecting Amy



Expecting Amy is an unfiltered three-part documentary that shows the struggle, strength and ambition that has made Amy Schumer one of the singular comic voices of all time. It takes viewers behind-the-scenes as Schumer battles through an extraordinarily difficult pregnancy while documenting the formation of a comedy special. It’s like Jerry Seinfeld’s movie Comedian if he had been pregnant.

Starring: Amy Schumer

Premieres July 9th

Foodie Love

Foodie Love is an eight-part drama series that follows two thirty-somethings after they meet on a foodie mobile dating app. They embark on a gastronomic journey, learning about each other through the mediums of jamón, ramen and fine dining from around the world. Yet while they bond over a shared devotion to Japanese yuzu and a distaste for foodie pretension, their insecurities and doubts fueled by the scars of their previous relationships may prevent them from tasting true love. Foodie Love is the first television drama project from Goya Award-winning Isabel Coixet.

Starring: Laia Costa, Guillermo Pfening

Premieres July 13th

The House of Ho

Patriarch Binh Ho and his wife Hue Ho immigrated from Vietnam to the United States with little money, relying on hard work to establish the ultimate American dream. The power couple has built a multimillion-dollar bank, a real estate development company, and a new generation of American Hos. The series pulls back the curtain on their lavish Houston lifestyle and showcases the tight family connections that unite them as well as the multi-generational outrageous drama that ensues.

Premieres July 16th

Tig n’ Seek

Tig n’ Seek follows an upbeat and eccentric 8-year-old boy named Tiggy and his cat, Gweeseek. Tiggy not only works at the Department of Lost and Found, finding lost items all throughout Wee-Gee City, he lives there too! Though he tries to help his friends whenever he can, his over-eagerness and neurotic quirks often lead to chaos in the Department. Tiggy’s partner and best friend is his cat, Gweeseek. She’s a graceful, friendly kitty who appears to be a normal cat, but is also capable of inventing extraordinary gadgets to help her friends in times of need. Join Tig n’ Seek as they navigate the wacky day-to-day dilemmas of working at the Department of Lost and Found.

Premieres July 23rd

The Dog House

Set inside a rural British Dog Rescue Centre famous for its commitment to matching homeless dogs with new owners, The Dog House bears witness to the joy, comedy and pathos of the human-dog dating experience.

Premieres July 30th

Frayed

Set in 1989, this comedy follows the journey of Sammy Cooper, a fabulously wealthy London housewife who is forced to return to her hometown in Newcastle, Australia. In coming home, Sammy must revisit her past and the events that led her to flee as a teenager years ago.

Starring: Sarah Kendall, Matt Passmore, Kerry Armstrong, Ben Mingay, George Houvardas, Diane Morgan, Robert Webb, Maggie Ireland-Jones, Frazer Hadfield, Doris Younane, Trystan Go, Dalip Sondhi, Lukas Whiting, Alexandra Jensen, Shaun Anthony Robinson, Christopher Stollery

Premieres July 30th

Disney+

Hamilton

The filmed version of the Broadway smash hit Hamilton combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming in an astounding blend of hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. Presenting the tale of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, this revolutionary moment in theatre is the story of America then, told by America now.

Starring: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Jonathan Groff

Quick Thoughts: Yeah. I know it’s a movie but Disney+ never has anything and now it has Hamilton and Beyoncé. It was also an excuse to put Psych 2 in here. Anyway, it’s real good y’all. I thought that I would be thoroughly inoculated against sobbing when I saw it because I listened to the soundtrack for a solid year. Nope. Intense ugly crying in The Richard Rodgers Theatre.

Premieres July 3rd

Muppets Now

Forty years after leaving the swamp in his big screen debut in The Muppet Movie, Kermit the Frog is heading upstream with Miss Piggy, and the gang, bringing a new kind of mayhem and laughter to Disney+ with their first-ever unscripted short-form series, Muppets Now.

Starring: Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, The Great Gonzo, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, Beaker, Scooter, The Swedish Chef, Pepé the King Prawn, Joe the Legal Weasel

Quick Thoughts: Am I supposed to love the legal weasel? Because I love the legal weasel. Look at his lil glasses!

Premieres July 31st

Rogue Trip

The six-part travel show from National Geographic follows ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff and his son Mack as they embark on an epic journey to some of the world’s most unexpected places – roguish nations and regions mostly known for conflict – and find themselves hiking, rappelling down waterfalls with former rebel fighters and diving and parasailing their way through some of the most gorgeous and surprising places in the planet.

Starring: Bob Woodruff, Mack Woodruff

Black Is King

This visual album from Beyoncé reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns. The film was in production for one year with a cast and crew that represent diversity and connectivity.

Premieres July 31st

