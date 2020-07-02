Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: With the 2019-2020 season fully wrapped now, which show was canceled that you’re going to miss the most?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

FRIDAY, JULY 3RD, 2020:

Cable Girls Season Premiere (Netflix)

Desperados (Netflix)

Hamilton (Disney+)

Hannah (Amazon)

Hannibal Buress: Miami Nights (YouTube)

iHeartCountry 4th Of July BBQ (The CW)

Ju-On: Origins Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Baby-Sitters Club Series Premiere (Netflix)

Southern Survival Series Premiere (Netflix)

SATURDAY, JULY 4TH, 2020:

A Capital Fourth (PBS)

SUNDAY, JULY 5TH, 2020:

Beach Around The World Series Premiere (HGTV)

Desus & Mero Season Premiere (Showtime)

Outcry (Showtime)

MONDAY, JULY 6TH, 2020:

Black Ink Crew: Chicago Season Premiere (VH1)

Celebrity Game Face Series Premiere (E!)

Good Eats: Reloaded Season Finale (Cooking)

Masters Of Home Series Premiere (HGTV)

TUESDAY, JULY 7TH, 2020:

Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip Series Premiere (Discovery)

Jim Jeffries: Intolerant (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8TH, 2020:

Married at First Sight Matchmaking Special (Lifetime)

Mucho Mucho Amor (Netflix)

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season Premiere (Bravo)

Tough As Nails Series Premiere (CBS)

