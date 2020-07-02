Canada’s Drag Race Season 1: Episode 1 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to the first episode of season one of Canada’s Drag Race!

Tonight, twelve of Canada’s fiercest queens sashay into the werkroom and size each other up as they compete for the Canada’s Drag Race crown and $100,000 dollars. They’re judged by three co-hosts: actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, legendary supermodel Stacey McKenzie, and RuPaul’s Drag Race alumnus Brooke Lynn Hytes. Tonight, they’re joined by guest host, actress Elisha Cuthbert.

Their first challenge is to create a high-fashion look utilizing materials provided by Roots Canada. Who will impress the judges? Let’s find out!

This episode is released on Crave in Canada and on WOW Presents Plus in the US tonight, and on BBC iPlayer on July 3rd.

As per usual, this thread is for discussing episodes both as they airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s premiere!

