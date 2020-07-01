Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s optional discussion topic: reading speed. What affects how fast you finish a book? Your inherent speed, the subject matter or genre, the quality or quantity of time you’re able to spend reading, etc.

(hat tip to Troubled)

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures of books related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

7/8: books you’re saving

7/15: sentimental favorites (that might not be that good)

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

