Dating, Relationships, and Sex (07/01/2020)

Wait, July already?!

Please say it isn’t so …

Anyway, I’m super sleep-deprived (again … ) and we haven’t done an open discussion since my power grab I took over thread responsibilities, so today’s the day: OPEN THREAD! Anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...