30 Day Film Challenge Day 1: Your Favorite Opening Sequence

Welcome to our next challenge! After getting underway with comics and then focusing on Disney in an attempt to reach beyond the core fan crowd, we’re going to spend July talking about movies. All kinds of movies. Lots of movies. I love the movies with a passion and being unable to go the past few months has been frustrating and even more so because conditions mean that I won’t be able to go until next year and there are key films I’m going to miss and have to wait on. So digging into a lot of talk about films and hopefully all of us discovering some new things along the way will be a lot of fun. We’re planning a few more things throughout the year with a horror month, a Christmas celebration, and maybe a Studio Ghibli fest of sorts since all the films are on HBO Max.

Our first day of the challenge can have two interpretations to it so you can go with either or both. Your favorite opening sequence could be the opening minutes of the film before the credits or the credits sequence itself, which have gotten incredibly creative over the years.

For me, the opening sequence that really changed my life at seven years old was watching Star Wars when it came out back in the 70s. I was sucked into it as the scale was just amazing compared to what my little life had shown me so far. But as the tale goes, according to my parents, as soon as that Star Destroyer came across the screen I said I had to go to the bathroom. My father, having been a science fiction fan since the late 40s as a young child himself, no longer knew I existed as he was seeing something on the screen that only existed in his mind and the books he’d read for decades. It made a huge impression.

In terms of credits, I’m a huge fan of what a lot of the Marvel Studios films have done there but those are ending credits. The opening credits one that does me in every time is the Deadpool one and its sequel for just how self-deprecating and snarky they get, using slow-mo to great effect when it’s often been so overused.

