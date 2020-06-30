Weekly LGBT Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:



All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the week is Josepine Baker. From her time as a performer, to being a spy to being involved in the Civil Rights Movement in the US, she stayed quite busy during her lifetime.

In the news, Mondaire Jones primary win is all but assured, with him being 23 points above his closest competitor on June 25th. In addition, the Queer Liberation March occurred on Sunday in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. The pigs were violent

The LGBT project of the day is God Has Nothing to Do With This Leave Him Out of It by Backxwash.

Optional Topic: What does PRIDE month mean to you?

