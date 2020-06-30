The Day Thread Celebrates Freedom (’90)

This is my favorite George Michael song of all time. Although the song itself is also successful, the music video, directed by David Fincher, in support of the single helped is more iconic and considered as one of the best music videos of all time.

Weary of the level of fame after the success of the Faith (both the song and the album), George Michael protested by not appearing in the video. Instead he hired five models after Michael drew interest from a cover of Vogue magazine. The models, which included Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford, appeared in the video and lip synced to the song.

Since the actual video is a little NSFW, here’s the Vogue magazine cover that inspired the music video along with the actual song above:

