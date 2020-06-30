The Creative Endeavors Thread Is Out of Excuses

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

After weeks if not months of low-key moaning over how I’m not really getting the hang of this new schedule with its greater leisure time when it comes to creative production, I’ve been knocking out work left and right the past week—watercolors, acrylics and illustrations. I wonder if it’s got something to do with firing up the physical activity; I’ve been going for rides almost daily—even on work days—and it feels like either being out among the living-for-now or just the modest endorphin rush is helping me put ideas together. Last but not least, I think my wildlife-spotting game’s starting to come back; ran across the pictured six-spotted tiger beetle during my seven-hour ride Sunday.

In housekeeping news (posted a query this weekend, but didn’t get any bites), I don’t remember how to get into the Sign-Up Sheets page to add more shift spaces. Given that Kev and I have more or less alternated each week since time immemorial at this point, I’m fine with that going forward for the foreseeable future. Until we hear something back, if anyone else ever wants to post a thread (and it’s definitely encouraged), just mention it in the thread preceding; should be easy enough to accommodate.

How’s your work going?

