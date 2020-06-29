Under This Bush

Hi all, and welcome to another in an occasional series featuring videos of urban wildlife stalking each other by this bush in my yard. It’s been a long time since I rapped at ya.



So I got a lot of rabbits in my neighborhood, and often they run afoul of my dog Spats, the four-legged murder machine. To try to keep the bunny body count low, I will often set a live trap to catch and relocate the bunny if I notice one has started frequenting my yard.



With that in mind, I present a horror movie in one act: Thursday The 11th!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KPyrkjj6Tu4

