Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jun. 29 (encore from Jan. 14, 2019)

Introducing today’s contestants:

Suzy, a social worker from Massachusetts, had her own office (with bars) in her first job at a juvenile detention facility;

Charlie, a program director from California, has a career as a poet for zero dollars; and

Anneke, a design consultant from Utah, thinks you should shop for your own ingredients. Anneke is a two-day champ with winnings of $25,601.

Suzy rallied to the lead by running a DJ vocabulary category, and appeared to be in good shape after Anneke missed DD3. Then Anneke went on a roll of her own, regaining first place into FJ with $16,800 vs, $13,400 for Suzy and $9,000 for Charlie.

DD1 ($800) – CONNECTIQUETTE – As a new student at Yale med school, you’ll have this garment placed on you by a senior faculty member (Charlie won $1,000)

DD2 ($800) – TERMS OF ENDUREMENT – Intestinal or not, this cardinal virtue comes from Latin for “strength” (Suzy won $2,000)

DD3 ($1,600) – THE STORY OF MY LIFE – This bandmaster composed the 1928 autobiography “Marching Along” (Anneke lost $3,000)

FJ – FAMILIAR PHRASES – Originally a folk term for a chronic rash, this phrase got a new meaning as a title for a 1952 stage comedy and later a movie

Nice job by all three contestants to get FJ, which I was afraid was going to fall into the “Before Our Time” file. Anneke added $10,001 to win with $26,801 for a three-day total of $64,502. Charlie gave up his best chance by betting nearly everything instead of going for the possible Triple Stumper win.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guess that Joely Fisher’s late beloved half-sister was Carrie Fisher.

Judging the writers: “Found In Translation” was the most difficult first-round category in recent memory.

This day in Trebekistan: Alex has a “feeling” that champs have trouble maintaining momentum on Mondays, while I would think multi-day players would have more of an issue keeping their focus on Fridays, at the end of a long taping day.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is a lab coat? DD2 – What is fortitude? DD3 – Who was Sousa? FJ – What is “The Seven Year Itch”?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...