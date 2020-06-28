The Day Thread Celebrates 51 Years of Stonewall

51 years ago in the early hours of June 28, people have gather to protest a building in New York City known as the Stonewall Inn. Before the protests, Stonewall was owned by the mafia, but catered to people who were lesbians, gay, and transgender people. But when police raided the place early in the morning. fights have been sprung out which has lead to a protest. With the protests of the Stonewall Inn, the modern LGTBQ+ movement was born.

In honor of Stonewall, I would acknowledge two key figures of the protests: Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera. Two transgender activists who were pushed out of the narrative years after Stonewall, but the people have become to acknowledge their contribution to the LGBTQ+ community in recent years.

