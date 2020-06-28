The Avocado’s Favorite American President – ROUND 4!

“The Buck Stops Here.” – Harry S. Truman

Sad to say, you’re right about that, Harry.

Yes, six more Presidents have fallen in our tournament with only six left standing. We’re only two steps away from deciding who the Avocado’s favorite American President is!

Washington. Lincoln. Roosevelt. Another Roosevelt. The better Johnson. Obama.

These are the six men who must bear the weight of our scrutiny. Each match will be accompanied by their last/latest known photograph/portrait and their age upon leaving office as a harsh reminder of the toll of its pressures.

We’re in a six person round to decide our Final Four so this is where it gets interesting. Much like we did last round, the loser with the most up votes will move on to get the fourth slot. If that seems like a pity advance, just remember that Jake Johnson advanced to his final four in the Favorite Spider-Man tournament and ended up winning the only thing! Who could be this competition’s Jake Johnson?

Since I imagine we at the Avocado want this tournament in particular to have some integrity, I reserve the right to disqualify someone’s votes in a match if you vote twice especially if the margin between two of the losers is down to a couple votes difference. So vote for only one person in a match, y’all no matter how much you like both.

With that said, let’s see how our top 12 is shaping up so far. Jefferson actually managed to score one point higher than Adams so, despite beating him head to head, Adams will be below him in the final ranking.

I now present…

THE AVOCADO’S TOP 12 PRESIDENTS SO FAR

12. John Adams

11. Thomas Jefferson

10. James Madison

9. James Earl Carter, Jr.

8. Harry S Truman

7. Dwight David Eisenhower

6. ????????????????????

5. ????????????????????

4. ????????????????????

3. ????????????????????

2. ????????????????????

1. ????????????????????

You Will Have 48 Hours From The Final Match Being Posted To Vote!

