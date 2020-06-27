New US National Anthem: Nominations

Because we can all agree that “The Star-Spangled Banner” mostly sucks, we’re going to vote to pick a new national anthem for the United States of America. Post your nominations below and the top 64 will proceed to the bracket. Rules are as follows:

1. MUST BE WRITTEN AND POPULARIZED BY AN AMERICAN OR GROUP OF AMERICANS. The writer(s) of the song and, if applicable, its most famous performer, must have lived in the United States for the majority of their adult lives. Yes, this disqualifies “Imagine,” as well as any other songs written by a Beatle.

2. Try and vote for something you can at least imagine making a genuine patriotic case for, not just a random song you like. I don’t plan to enforce this at all, but it’s something to keep in mind.

3. Limit 3 nominations per person.

