30 Day Disney Challenge Day 27: Your Saddest Moment

We’re down to the last couple of days and getting our next challenge ready but we’re taking a detour into the saddest of the Disney moments, which again can come from any of the companies that they own.

Saddest moments aren’t always character deaths as we covered that previously, but they can be so don’t fret if you want to use that again. But there are so many scenes and moments throughout their works with that moment of sadness that really connects with you beyond characters dying as well.

For us, those scenes of Wall-E all alone on the ruined Earth strikes a particular chord going back to our science fiction roots and growing up in the Cold War that resonates really strongly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...