Here’s my methodology: I took the winners from the first round and ranked them by number of upvotes. That gave me a list of 68 original and parodic songs, from #1 (White and Nerdy) to #68 (Soul Asylum’s “Misery” – better known as Frustrated Incorporated). Now, to get us to a power of two, there’s a play-in round for the bottom eight songs. The votes will be calculated Monday, followed by the round of 64 later that day.

