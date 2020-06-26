Job Rants Thread – 6/26/2020 – Working From Home XIV: …Day 95

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

So, I did a little mental math and figured out that, as of next Wednesday, I’ll have been working from home for exactly 100 days. That’s beyond strange to even think about, let alone all the smaller details to go along with it. Namely, that in that time I have also not:

Ridden a bus or subway.

Spoken to a co-worker in-person

Walked more than a block off of my street

Prior to last weekend, I could have also put: “left the Greater Boston area,” were it not for my mother’s insistence on visiting, renting a car, and driving somewhere. (Don’t worry, no beaches) But yeah, kind of sobering when one gets down to it. At my job, we’re also nailing down what we hope to be the final stages in streamlining our process, so that, even were this all to end, tomorrow, we could still feasibly put this on autopilot and work from home, as needed. Again, nothing Earth-shattering, but definitely something to think about.

Anyway, how are you? Have things settled into a comfortable (or uncomfortable) rut for you? Anyone else here pass, or about to pass the big one-oh-oh? Pull up a chair, then, why don’t you?

As ever, have a safe, and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, and a great weekend. And remember: Being able to count the days, means that you’re healthy enough to do so; and there’s nothing wrong with that.

