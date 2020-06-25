Shoeless Trivia: Deserts

I realize the first part of this week has been a trivia desert, so here’s some desert trivia.
- What demonym is usually associated with the cryptozoological “death worm” that is said to inhabit the Gobi desert?
- The still below is taken from what 1980 film set in the Kalahari desert?
- A salt flat in what eponymous desert is believed to be the world’s largest and purest active source of the element lithium?
- Two Division I college football programs, both recent national champions, refer to their home stadium as Death Valley. Name both.
- Emi Koussi, the highest mountain in the Sahara, is part of what range that extends across northern Chad and into southern Libya?
Answers
- Mongolian
- The God Must Be Crazy
- Atacama Desert
- Clemson, Louisiana State University
- Tibesti Mountains
