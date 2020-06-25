Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jun. 25 (encore from Oct. 18, 2018)

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Mark, a pastor from Missouri, whose future wife asked him for a recommendation of another church;

Jessica, a museum development assistant from Georgia, whose “friend” put her in the path of a hissing alligator; and

Alan, a software development manager from Georgia, met his wife thanks to bank account problems. Alan is a four-day champ with winnings of $87,202.

Alan had enough money to move into first place when he found DD3, but he chose not to wager for the lead. As a result, he fell just short of the front going into FJ with $16,800 vs. $17,000 for Jessica and $9,400 for Mark.

DD1 – UNIONS ONLINE – afge.org belongs to the American Federation of these employees, more than 700,000 of them (Alan won $2,000)

DD2 – MYTHOLOGICAL HOMOPHONES – A Roman food goddess, or another word for “TV show” (Jessica won $3,000)

DD3 – ONE-LETTER RESPONSES – Einstein used it to denote the speed of light (Alan won $4,000)

FJ – CHARACTERS IN CHILDREN’S LIT – This winged character from an early 20th century work is so named “because she mends the pots and kettles”

Alan once again was the only player to be correct on FJ, doubling up to $33,600 for a five-day total of $120,802.

Triple Stumper of the day: In keeping with yesterday’s musical struggles, in the “One-Letter Responses” category, no one remembered the legendary L.A. punk quartet X.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are government employees? DD2 – What is Ceres/series? DD3 – What is c? FJ – Who is Tinkerbell?

